Pokémon Sword and Shield teaser shows off 5 new Gigantamax forms

The more, the merrier.

Pokémon Sword and Shield
Image via The Pokémon Company

We’re now one month away from the launch date of Pokémon Sword and Shield and the list of Gigantamax forms just keeps growing. The franchise’s official Twitter account posted a video today revealing new Gigantamax forms for five Kanto Pokémon: Pikachu, Eevee, Charizard, Butterfree, and Meowth.

Pikachu’s Gigantamax form resembles his earlier, chubbier designs. His Gigantamax form gives him a new move called G-Max Volt Crash, which paralyzes all opponents on the field. This Pikachu is a special Pokémon, however—only those with a Let’s Go, Pikachu! save file will receive a Pikachu capable of this Gigantamax form.

🚨 Galar Research Update 🚨 ✅ G I G A N T A M A X ✅ P O K É M O N #PokemonSwordShield will be here before you know it, Trainers. ⚔️🛡️ https://t.co/FyDsXeyM6f https://t.co/B7sNnS3gCw

Anyone with a Let’s Go, Eevee! save file will receive a special Eevee that has its own Gigantamax form. In its largest form, Eevee’s collar looks like a giant ball of fur. Eevee gets a new move named G-Max Cuddle, which infatuates all opponents of the opposite gender.

Anyone who purchases the game before Jan. 15 will receive a special Meowth with a Gigantamax form that boasts a stretched body and red clouds circling its torso. The Meowth comes with a move called G-Max Gold Rush, which confuses all targets and earns the player a cash bonus.

Charizard and Butterfree will also have their own Gigantamax forms—free of any strings or requirements. Gigantamax Charizard comes with a move called G-Max Wildfire, which causes damage over four turns to all non-Fire types on the field. Gigantamax Butterfree, on the other hand, comes with a move named G-Max Befuddle that causes poison, paralysis, or sleep to any opponent on the field.

Pokémon Sword and Shield launch worldwide for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.