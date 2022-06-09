Pokémon Sword and Shield ‘Single Battle Cup’ online competition unveiled

A new Online Competition has been unveiled for Pokémon Sword and Shield that will change the format drastically from previous months.

Set for June 24, the Single Battle Cup will do exactly what the name suggests and bring the battle format back to just one Pokémon each.

The event will run through the weekend, scheduled to conclude on June 26, and will also be used to determine players who gain entrance to the Pokémon Battle Master tournament in Japan.

As usual, participating in a single match will net you a reward of 50 BP. You can bring a team of between three to six Pokémon into battle and they will all be set to level 50.

The ban list includes a variety of legendary and mythical Pokemon. You can check out a full list of the banned Pokémon via PokeBeach. Players will have the opportunity to compete in up to 15 battles each day of the event.

If you’re eager to take part, registrations to the Single Battle Cup are now live and you can register on your Pokémon Sword or Shield game.

Head to the Online Competitions menu by opening the main menu screen in your game and selecting VS. From here choose Battle Stadium and Online Competitions. Now you will see the Single Battle Cup, select this and register yourself for the event.

Once registered you’ll have access to take part when the event begins on June 24. Registrations will remain open for the event until June 23, so you’ve got a little time to get registered and prepare your team before it begins.