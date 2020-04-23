Pokémon Sword and Shield Ranked Battle Series 4 ruleset has been released

Not much has changed for players who are used to the rules.

The ruleset for the Pokémon Sword and Shield Ranked Battle Series 4 has officially been unveiled. Players who have been competing in the International Challenge April won’t need to adjust much, though.

Starting on May 1 and running until June 30, players from around the world can battle it out in Single and Double battle sets to try to reach Master Ball Tier in the competitive scene.

The new ruleset is basically identical to the widely-used competitive set for the International Challenge and VGC tournaments, with only a few alterations made between them. The biggest new addition is the inclusion of Gigantimax Copperajah and Duraladon in the usable Pokémon pool, while the banned Pokémon pool remains the same.

The full list of rules is also available. This includes all of the Gigantimax Pokémon available for use, the list of banned Pokémon, and the basic layout for the format, which is basically just the standard VGC rules as per usual.

Rules

Region: International

Battle Format: Single and Double Battles

Battle Limits: No Battle Limits per day

Your Time: Seven minutes

Team Preview: 90 Seconds

Turn Time: 45 Seconds

Pokémon Restrictions: Available National Pokédex

Pokémon Limits: For Singles: Team of three to six Pokémon from Level one to Level 100. All Pokémon then set to Level 50. For Doubles: Team of four to six Pokémon from Level one to Level 100. All Pokémon then set to Level 50.



For a more detailed list of the rules and any other intricacies, you can view the official Play Pokémon page on the main Pokémon website.

Allowed Gigantimax Pokémon

Charizard

Butterfree

Pikachu

Meowth

Kingler

Lapras

Eevee

Snorlax

Corviknight

Orbeetle

Drednaw

Flapple

Appletun

Sandaconda

Toxtricity

Centiskorch

Hetterene

Grimmsnarl

Copperajah (new)

Duraludon (new)

Banned Pokémon

Zacian

Zamazenta

Eternatus

Mewtwo

Celebi

Jirachi

Cobalion

Terrakion

Virizion

Reshiram

Zekrom

Kyurem

Kyruem-Black and Kyurem-White are also banned

Keldeo

Cosmog

Cosmoem

Solgaleo

Lunala

Necrozma

Marshadow

Zeraora

Meltan

Melmetal

Rewards and other details about the event will be given out when it starts on May 1. Get ready to grind up the tier lists if you want to become the best and get the Master Ball Tier rewards.