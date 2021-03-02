Pokémon Sword and Shield players can unlock 87 free Armorite and Dynite Ore through Mystery Gift

Pokémon Sword and Shield players are in for a treat. They can now claim 87 Armorite Ore and 87 Dynite Ore via Mystery Gift after the Gigantamax Pikachu challenge wrapped up last night.

The challenge set a goal for the entire player base to reach: defeat one million Gigantamax Pikachu before the timer ran out. The final count amounted to 874,808, however, so the goal wasn’t reached.

But since the community was still close to the goal, The Pokémon Company created rewards for the collective effort. The players can earn 87 Ores of each, instead of the 100 of each promised if they reached the one-million goal.

Armorite and Dynite Ore can be used for various advantages, including strengthening Pokémon and for Dynamax Adventure Legendary Pokémon encounters.

Trainers can claim those gifts by entering the Mystery Gifts menu and selecting “Receive via Internet.” Players will have until March 13, 8am CT to claim the 87 Armorite Ore and 87 Dynite Ore. Players can also claim the special version of Pikachu with the move Sing by entering a specific code.

Meanwhile, the new Max Raid Battle event has kicked off in Pokémon Sword and Shield, featuring Pokémon like Hatterene, Gardevoir, Galarian Weezing, Corviknight, and Braviary, along with Cramorant, and will be ongoing throughout the month.