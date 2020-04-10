Pokémon Sword and Shield has launched a special Easter Raid Event right now

Get them all while you can.

To tie in with the season, Pokémon Sword and Shield is hosting a special Easter-themed raid event which will see a bunch of specific Pokémon spawn more than others.

Pokémon that hatch from eggs such as Togepi, Cleffa, Riolu, and Pichu will be available more throughout the weekend with Ditto also spawning more frequently.

Serebii Update: A special Easter Max Raid Battle Event has begun in Pokémon Sword & Shield. Runs until April 16th 2020. We're currently compiling details @ https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr pic.twitter.com/k1S9JLQW0c — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) April 10, 2020

The event runs from today until April 16th, so you haven’t least a week to grind all these raids away and add each Pokémon that is spawning to your collection. It’ll definitely save you from a lot of grinding or waiting for specific weather to spawn in the Wild Area to grab them.

All the Pokémon included in raids will also have a chance at having hIdden Abilities and the Ditto’s, in particular, will have 5 perfect IVs, which makes them perfect Pokémon to breed competitive Pokémon with.

If you are lucky, you might also come across a shiny Pokémon of these variants due to the increased spawn rate in the raids. Of course, the chances of finding one are similar to any Pokémon in the wild though, so grind at them to improve your chances.

Don’t forget, certain Gigantamax Pokémon are also seeing increased spawn right now, so there is plenty to do over the weekend while you are trapped at home.