Pokémon Sword and Shield developers explain how the online Y-comm feature works in the Wild Area

Pokémon Sword and Shield will introduce the new Wild Area in which players can traverse the countryside looking for roaming Pokémon. Not much had been revealed on how online functionality would work in the Wild Area, but the developers finally shed some light on the mystery today.

Pokémon producer Junichi Masuda and director Shigeru Ohmori explained how online functionality will work in the Wild Area, according to an interview with IGN.

Image via Nintendo

“This real-time synchronous connection with other players is facilitated through the Y-comm feature in the bottom left [of the screen],” Ohmori said. “You can access it and you’re able to kind of throw out [a signal indicating] what you want to do.”

The new Y-comm feature, debuting in Sword and Shield, will allow players to trade and battle using Nintendo Switch Online.

Trainers with an online connection will be able to communicate and interact with other players from around the world. Putting out a request while in the Wild Area, for battling or trading, will signal what interaction you’re looking for. Trainers participating in Max Raid Battles will also be visible.

Pokémon Sword and Shield will be released for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 15.