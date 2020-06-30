Pokémon Sword and Shield crashes after an item that doesn’t exist is added into the game

A new Wild Area Event has started today in Pokémon Sword and Shield, and players have encountered a bug related to a item that “doesn’t exist” yet.
The event includes various Steel and Rock-type Pokémons in Max Raid Battles. As the players battled, one item was missing in the list and made the game crash. The battles contained item 1604, believed to be an “Armorite-ore variant” for the second DLC pack, Crown Tundra. But the the expansion hasn’t been released yet, with it being scheduled to come out during the fall of this year.
A few hours after the event launch, Game Freak fixed the bug and removed the non-existent item. Trainers can now enjoy the new Max Raid Battles event normally after they update the Wild Area News in the game.
Players can also get a Shiny Zeraora today. The mythical Pokémon is being distributed through Pokémon HOME to celebrate over 2 million Zeraora being defeated in the recent Max Raid Battle Event.
You can get the Shiny Zeraora as well as 8 Armorite Ore. To be eligible, you need to have deposited a Pokémon in Pokémon HOME from Sword and Shield since June 17, and have up until July 6 to do it and receive the Pokémon.