Pokémon Sword and Shield begins its final Online Competiton

After many years Pokémon Sword and Shield’s Online Competition cycle has finally come to a close, but this weekend there is one last competition to say goodbye.

For this final tournament, you’ll be able to take into battle any of your favorite Pokémon that you’ve caught over the years as there are absolutely no restrictions. This means all of the mythic and legendary Pokémon you’ve been forced to forget in the past can now come back for one final hoorah.

This event has now kicked off in the game and will continue through to Oct. 30, so you’ve got plenty of time to get in on the action and enjoy Sword and Shield’s competitive content one last time before everything changes next month.

As all Pokémon fans will be well aware; Nov. 18 Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will arrive ushering in a new generation of Pokémon. Ahead of this, many of the online features that were once available in Pokémon Sword and Shield are coming to an end including its Online Competitions.

While no specifics have been announced yet it would seem likely that the next game also includes some kind of regular competitive mode, but we’ll need to wait and see when they finally land next month.

If you haven’t yet pre-ordered your copy of Pokémon Scarlet or Violet and are planning on doing so you can check out some of the different options here. Those who want to make the most of Sword and Shield’s final Online Competition can get battling in-game right now.