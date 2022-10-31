Pokémon Scarlet and Violet leaks are already appearing in the wild as launch day approaches

It seems leaks are finally starting to drop as November approaches, which is the month of release of the highly anticipated next mainline game entry to the Pokémon series, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

One rumored leak that has emerged online came from Centro LEAKS on Twitter, who showed an image of Pikachu placed in the player’s inventory, as well as a blurred Sprigatito, which is one of the three Scarlet and Violet starters.

The first leaked picture of Pokémon #ScarletViolet has appeared.



Leaks have begun. pic.twitter.com/fHNkJPlBKq — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 31, 2022

A follow-up tweet by the same account also showed an image of the rumored female Trainer character of the series walking alongside a Charmander. But Centro LEAKS confirmed that the image is fake.

This image is fake. pic.twitter.com/qDSUKxGmkR — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) October 31, 2022

Another interesting post about the possible leaks came from u/I-don’t-hate-fish on Reddit, who claimed that someone received an early copy of both Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. According to the user, fans could “expect the game to be datamined and screenshots or direct information to be shared all across the internet.”

PorlyLeeks Reports from Twitter also said copies of the games have been in the U.S. since Oct. 26. Also, sellers were reported to have begun shipping the game to the public.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tracking info update: 🧵 pic.twitter.com/ohA0ors5V4 — PoryLeeks Reports 🎃 (@pory_leeks) October 29, 2022

Nothing has been confirmed at the moment about all the leaks, but we can expect this coming month will be filled with lots of news about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, as well as for the other game releases.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be released exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. You can visit the official Switch listing of the game, as well as its official website to know more.