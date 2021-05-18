Pokémon Players Cup IV opens voting for TCG Online, Sword and Shield reward distribution

Vote on some useful items and cards to add to your collection.

Game Freak and The Pokémon Company almost always host some form of Mystery Gift distribution during big competitive events—and the Players Cup IV will only be a bit different in that regard.

While watching the Regional and Global Finals for Players Cup IV, players will have a chance to redeem rewards in Pokémon TCG Online and Pokémon Sword and Shield. And this time, players will get to vote on what rewards they’ll receive from this distribution.

On the official Play Pokémon Twitter, players can vote on two separate polls for rewards, split between the TCG and VGC.

The Players Cup IV broadcasts are bringing more than just the thrill of competition!



Until 5/20, you can vote below to decide which #PokemonTCG Online card you'd like distributed during the Regional Finals stream this summer!



Find more details here: https://t.co/L8zJEAA4cZ — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) May 18, 2021

TCG players can vote on multiple Trainer Cards, Marnie, Sonia, Rose, and Leon. Meanwhile, VGC players can decide between receiving a PP Max, Focus Sash, Lucky Egg, and Gold Bottle Cap.

Glory, battling AND free stuff? We're in.



From now until May 20, you can decide which of the #PokemonSwordShield items below will be distributed during the Players Cup IV broadcasts when they kick off later this summer!



More details here: https://t.co/L8zJEAA4cZ — Play Pokémon (@playpokemon) May 18, 2021

The two winning choices will be distributed during the Regional Finals broadcast for their respective competitions. The TCG distribution will be limited to the first 50,000 redemptions.

An additional distribution will be held during the Global Finals too, with a TCG code for Crobat V being shared and redeemable by the first 25,000 players to enter it. A code for a Beast Ball will also be shared for Sword and Shield.