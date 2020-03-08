Pokémon Malmö Regional Championships: Live results and standings

There are some big changes that have hit the Pokémon Championship Series, with the 2020 Pokémon Europe International Championships being canceled due to coronavirus. Nonetheless, the Malmö Regional Championships are going strong.

As the fifth regional event of the year, there is a lot on the line for players competing on both the VGC and TCG side, with thousands of dollars and hundreds of Championship Points up for grabs over the weekend.

The event is classified as a tier two tournament, which means it is going to have some solid payouts for the players who end up top cutting the event. But because the event is taking place in Sweden, not everyone will be able to watch the matches as they happen on the final day.

If you don’t have the opportunity to watch the events live through any of the Play Pokémon! channels or VictoryRoadVGC, here is a list of the final results and standings for both the TCG and VGC Top 8 on March 8. This will only include the Masters Division rankings, while the top finishers from the Seniors and Juniors will be noted below the standings when applicable.

TCG Standings

VGC Standings

Championship Sunday for the Malmö Regional Championships begins on March 8, with matches running all day over on the VictoryRoadVGC Twitch channel.