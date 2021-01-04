Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee prototype reportedly leaked

Several leaks of Pokémon Let’s Go Pikachu and Eevee prototype reportedly revealed some features that were considered by the developer, but got cut before the games’ release in 2018.

The early prototype has leaked on 4chan first, including a bootrom, a file called beluga.nsp and the .eevee folder, revealing numerous changes that weren’t included in the final games.

The leak revealed, for example, that the developer cut an entire storyline which revolved around a Fossil Chase in Mount Moon. Gameplay features, such as breeding and camera control in co-op game mode, were removed as well and weren’t part of the final versions, although they are popular on other Pokémon games.

It’s a wealth of information: several test maps such as a Safari zone, water animation, birds, several early music tracks, and a different opening cutscene were also revealed in the prototype.

The level of difficulty, which would have required more farming to increase further the trainers’ Pokémon levels, was also reportedly lowered.

“Giovanni’s whole team are 7 levels higher than the final, whereas Lance’s got lowered by 5 on launch,” the leaker said. “Towards the middle of the game, some trainers like Sabrina have less Pokemon, such as her Jynx being gone.”

Cutting features, whether it happens at an early or advanced stage of development, is part of the process for every video game, and Pokémon Let’s Go seemingly was no exception.

The Let’s Go series got a mixed reception from fans and press and was drastically different to the main license. More similar to Pokémon Go, it was easier to pick up and was targeted towards a younger audience.

Despite commercial success with over one million sales, its producer Junichi Masuda said the developer was focused on other projects and didn’t plan to release a sequel to the series.