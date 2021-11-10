Pokémon Legends: Arceus players can get Shaymin, unique cosmetics with old saves

Pokémon Legends: Arceus players who have saves in previous games will be able to access a unique Pokémon and a variety of exclusive cosmetic gear to enhance their journey through Hisui.

In a tweet posted by Serebii, the website revealed that players who have save data from Pokémon Sword or Shield on their Nintendo Switch will be able to receive Shaymin Land Forme and a wearable kimono for the player character that matches Shaymin’s coloring. Players who have save data from Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! or Let’s Go, Eevee! on their Switch will be able to receive a Pikachu or Eevee cosmetic mask, depending on which version of the game their save is from. It doesn’t appear that Let’s Go players will be able to receive both masks if they don’t have saves from both versions of the game.

Serebii Update: You can get Shaymin Land Forme and Kimono in Pokémon Legends Arceus if you have a Pokémon Sword & Shield save and a Pikachu or Eevee mask if you have a Let's Go Save https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/6HOhVWWhEa — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) November 10, 2021

Fans aren’t too impressed with the reveal, though. Many argue that receiving Shaymin is much better than receiving a mask. It’s not clear whether there will be other items available for players of previous Pokémon games, so fans will have to wait and see what The Pokémon Company reveals between now and Arceus’ release.

A similar campaign is being held in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. Players who have saves from Sword and Shield and/or Let’s Go! on their Switch can access exclusive legendaries. It appears as though The Pokémon Company wants to reward returning fans and provide incentives for those who’ve played previous games to come back to the series with Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Arceus.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches on Jan. 28, 2022.