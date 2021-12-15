Pokemon Legends: Arceus players can get an Amazon exclusive pre-order skin

It's not just for trainers in Japan.

The Pokémon Legends: Arceus page on Amazon.com has revealed that it’ll be possible to receive an exclusive Garchomp Kimono Set skin for your main character in-game by pre-ordering the upcoming title.

It was previously revealed that players who pre-ordered the game on Amazon Japan would receive this skin. But now, anyone who buys the game on Amazon.com, both in its physical and digital versions, should be able to receive the exclusive Garchomp Kimono Set.

For players who want this exclusive customization option, the pre-order must be completed before Jan. 27, 2022. Download codes and redemption instructions will be emailed starting on Jan. 28 and the code will be valid until May 16, 2022. After this period, you’ll no longer be able to get the skin even if you pre-purchased the game from Amazon.

Image via Amazon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus recently received a new trailer, introducing the Diamond and Pearl Clans, the Ginkgo Guild, and their many featured NPCs.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will be released on Jan. 28 for the Nintendo Switch.