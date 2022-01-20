Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak may reveal stats for new Pokémon

There are plenty of new Pokémon coming to the game and one leaker may have revealed their stats.

Over the past 24 hours, some Pokémon fans have got their hands on Pokémon Legends: Arceus early, leading to many of the game’s secrets surfacing online.

Some of the biggest details that leakers claim to have found are the new Pokémon species entering the franchise and their full list of stats.

Previously we learned that there will be around 25 new Pokémon or Pokémon forms in the game. Jugol shared a table to the PokeLeaks Reddit which they claim includes stats for all of the new Pokémon.

Full list of new Pokémon stats (for real this time) pic.twitter.com/90sExkLvNz — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 20, 2022

It’s worth noting that there is no way to confirm the authenticity of these numbers as the game isn’t currently available. Also, the stat values could be in a different order as the leaker notes that they were just following the format from previous Pokémon generations.

Pokémon leakers have begun to slow down despite more copies of the game being out in the wild. But it’s likely that the leaks will continue up until launch.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is expected to release on Jan. 28.