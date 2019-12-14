Pokémon Leakers beware— The Pokémon Company is one step closer to finding you

The Pokémon Company is moving forward in its attempt to find the identity of those who leaked Pokémon Sword and Shield months ago.

The United States District Court has granted The Pokémon Company the right to subpoena Discord, 4chan, and Discord user DimensioNz#3307, allowing the company to take further actions against those who originally leaked the game’s information ahead of release.

This will compel those by law to appear in courts, either the leakers themselves or Dsicord/4chan to reveal the identity of users who were posting information about the game, to face a potential trial and sentence should they have been found to have broken an embargo.

The Pokémon Company originally filed the court case back at the end of November, claiming that the leaks did “irreparable injury” to the brand and is seeking compensatory damages, monetary relief, and more, from all those who leaked information.

The full lawsuit can be found online, for those interesting in reading the full case.