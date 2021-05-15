Pokémon Korea Life Orb Mystery Gift distribution now live in Pokémon Sword and Shield

One of the best items in competitive play is free to grab.

In collaboration with the Pokémon Korea Spring Single Tournament, Game Freak is running another special item Mystery Gift in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

This time, players will be able to grab a free Life Orb, but it will only be active until May 16.

All you need to do to use the code is make sure you’re connected to the internet and open up your normal menu in Sword or Shield. From there, you’ll select the Mystery Gift option and choose “Get a Mystery Gift,” then select “Get with Code/Password.”

Once prompted, enter SPR1NGPA0R1 in the text box and you should have the item in your bag when you get back into the game.

The Life Orb is a staple competitive item that has been included in Pokémon games for more than a decade. If a Pokémon is holding the item, it gets a boost to all of its offensive moves, but it does cost a bit of HP after every successful attack.

If you do miss out on the Mystery Gift distribution, you can still get a Life Orb in Sword and Shield in the Slumbering Weald, from Ball Guy at Wyndon Stadium after beating the game, as a recipe in the Cram-o-Matic on the Isle of Armor, and in the Giant’s Bed in the Crown Tundra.