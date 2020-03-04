Pokémon HOME will be down this week to fix some bugs

The Pokémon Home service will be down later this week to fix a few glitches and bugs that are affecting a few trainers across the world.

From Friday, the service will be taken down on both Nintendo Switch and Mobile to give the developers time to work on implementing fixes that have been affecting the Pokédex function and more. It should be down for a few hours from 1:30 UTC.

The bug in question is, of course, the Magaerna gift that players should get once completing the entire National Pokédex. Some players have received it while others have not, so the bug should hopefully mean players who didn’t get their gift will eventually get it once the service goes live again.

So, there you have it. Be sure to do all your tradings between games now before Friday if you don’t want to miss out on having certain Pokémon in your teams or on the service beforehand.

It shouldn’t take long, but if you had plans to battle a friend or compete in a tournament, take everything you need out of Home now before its too late.