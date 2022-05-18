Pokémon HOME update now live with support for Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, and Shining Pearl

You can now deposit Pokémon from the latest games.

Pokémon HOME has received its latest update bringing the game to Version 2.0 and providing the long-awaited addition of Pokémon Legends: Arceus and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl connectivity.

Fans can download the latest update both on mobile and Nintendo Switch devices.

The information about this update confirms it has brought with it Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Legends: Arceus compatibility to the app. This will be the first time Hisuian Pokemon have been available in Pokémon HOME. Also, the update introduces new challenges and stickers for users to complete and collect.

Previously the only Pokédex in the app was the National Pokédex, but now users can check out all of the unique Pokédex options from each game. This update also brings details for players to see on each Pokémon showing where exactly the species was first met visible on the details screen.

If you plan on taking advantage of Pokémon HOME’s new update then you can score yourself one or two free gifts. To celebrate the update, depositing a Pokémon from either Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, or Legends: Arceus will gift players a special Pokémon to the app.

If you deposit a Pokémon from Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl you’ll receive a Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup with hidden abilities.

Likewise, if you deposit a Pokémon from Legends: Arceus you’ll receive a Rowlet, Cyndaquill, and Oshawott with maximum effort levels.

HOME is now poised to be the new hub for all Pokémon. You can try out these new features soon as access is reportedly rolling out incrementally to ease server load.