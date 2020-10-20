Pokémon HOME to undergo maintenance this Thursday

Pokémon HOME will receive an update in order to properly implement the upcoming Pokémon Sword and Shield DLC, The Crown Tundra.

The maintenance will run for five hours, from 6pm to 11pm CT on Thursday, Oct. 22. After the scheduled update, users will be required to upgrade to the newest version in order to run the software.

Serebii Update: Pokémon HOME is to undergo maintenance from October 22nd at 23:00 UTC to October 23rd at 04:00 UTC. A new update will be required to use it after this maintenance https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/3YHaq4nPRA — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) October 20, 2020

The Pokémon Company previously announced a massive update for Pokémon HOME, finally allowing Pokémon Go integration by the end of 2020. Captured Pokémon can be transferred from the mobile game into the cloud storage app, then transferred to the main series Sword and Shield provided they are in the Pokédex.

It’s unlikely that Thursday’s maintenance will introduce this feature instead of focusing on The Crown Tundra, which is released on the same day. The DLC will introduce nearly every Legendary Pokémon that has been introduced in the series thus far. Each Legendary will have a 100-percent catch rate–provided you manage to defeat them after a tough series of battles.