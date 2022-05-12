Pokémon HOME to soon add support for Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, and Shining Pearl

An update for Pokémon HOME is on the way that will finally allow players to transfer their Pokémon between the storage software and Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Pokémon Company revealed today that the 2.0 update to Pokémon HOME will be released in the next few weeks. This update will be made available for both the mobile and Nintendo Switch versions of the software.

Through this update, players will be able to transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, Shining Pearl, and Pokémon Legends: Arceus directly to Pokémon HOME. Like with Pokémon Sword and Shield, players will be able to freely transfer their Pokémon between the software and these titles as long as those Pokémon are available in the specific game. Due to the style of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Pokémon transferred there from other titles may have different levels, moves, and stats than they previously had.

Pokémon that are transferred to Pokémon Legends: Arceus from other titles will appear in a new Poké Ball known as the Strange Ball. This Poké Ball resembles a more modern version of the capture device but with a green hue that denotes its futuristic characteristics. Pokémon sent from Pokémon Legends: Arceus to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will also appear in the Strange Ball, though they’ll be in a normal Poké Ball in Pokémon Sword and Shield.

While new Pokémon and Hisuian forms introduced in Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be transferable to Pokémon HOME, it is unlikely that they can be sent to any other current title. The release teaser for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games confirmed that these Pokémon can be sent there when these titles release later this year.

Players who transfer Pokémon from Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl to Pokémon HOME will receive a Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup with their Hidden Abilities via the mobile version’s Mystery Gift function. Placing Pokémon from Pokémon Legends: Arceus in Pokémon HOME will reward players with a Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott, each with perfect effort levels.

A release date for the Pokémon HOME 2.0 update has not yet been revealed, though it is expected to launch within the coming weeks.