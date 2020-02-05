Pokémon Go’s Pokémon Day event is adding party hats, Clone Pokémon raids, and bringing back Armored Mewtwo

Feb. 27 is Pokémon Day every year, which means The Pokémon Company is always thinking up new ways to add content into each of its properties to both celebrate and promote the brand.

For Pokémon Go, Niantic revealed today that there will be Pokémon with party hats on along with the return of Armored Mewtwo and Clone Pokémon coming back to raids. This content won’t just be available on Pokémon Day, either. It’ll begin on Feb. 25 and run through March 2.

Starting at 3pm CT on Feb. 25, trainers can encounter wild Pikachu and Eevee that are wearing party hats. As always, you can evolve them to get each of their evolutions with the party hats, too. If you want all of the different forms of Eevee with the event exclusive hat, you’ll need to catch a lot of them.

Along with the two mascots getting the hats, you can also hatch special Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle wearing them. All you need to do is hatch 7km Eggs that you acquire during the event, so it’ll be a little more difficult to get them.

The next piece of content is the return of Armored Mewtwo to five-star raids in the game.

Armored Mewtwo was a limited-time special event that was released as a promo for Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back—Evolution, which came out last year in Japan. It’ll be returning to raids for the duration of the Pokémon Day event and will know Psystrike as its event move.

To celebrate the movie coming to Netflix, Niantic has also added in the cloned versions of Venusaur, Charizard, and Blastoise that were featured in the original film. These Pokémon will work just like shiny variants and provide a unique look to the Kanto starters without any stat changes or new moves.

If you take a picture using the Pokémon Go app’s snapshot feature, you might see a Clone Pikachu that you can capture, too.

Lastly, to celebrate how far the franchise has come, there will be a special Raid Day at the end of the event featuring Nidorino and Gengar with party hats. This is in reference to the original opening of Pokémon Red, Blue, and Green that showed the two Pokémon battling it out before the title screen.

Running on March 1 from 2pm to 5pm in your local time, the special Nidorino will appear in two-star raids while the special Gengar will be in four-star raids. Gengar will also know Lick and Psychic as event moves.

Trainers will be able to receive up to five Raid Passes at no cost during the event by spinning the PokéStops at each Gym. But you can only hold one at a time, so go ahead and raid as much as you want during the time period. Throughout the entire Pokémon Day event, players can perform up to two special trades a day with anyone, up from the usual cap of just one.

Pokémon Day promises to bring a lot of content to Pokémon Go and other titles too, so make sure you’re ready to catch some Pokémon on Feb. 27.