Pokémon Go’s Hoenn Celebration event to begin on Jan. 19

Another celebration is on the way.

With the Sinnoh Celebration event in full swing, Niantic is moving forward by giving fans more information about the upcoming Hoenn Celebration event that will begin on Jan. 19 in Pokémon Go.

Just like with the previous regional celebrations, this event will focus on Pokémon from the third generation of Pokémon, with increased spawns, new egg and raid pools, and themed-content, like a new Collection Challenge.

Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Taillow, Loudred, Nosepass, Aron, Meditite, Roselia, Carvanha, Numel, Baltoy, and other Hoenn native Pokémon will be appearing more frequently in the wild, with shiny Aron also popping up for lucky players. Event-exclusive Field Research will also reward players with Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Aron, Plusle, Minun, and Wailmer encounters and some bonus Stardust.

As for eggs, Skitty, Aron, Corphish, Lileep, Anorith, Bagon, and Beldum will be hatching from five-kilometer eggs throughout the event.

Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip, Ralts, Aron, and Bagon will be appearing in one-star raids, while Breloom, Mawile, Grumpig, Spinda, and Absol will show up in three-star raids. Kyogre and Groudon will be returning to five-star raids during the event, too.

If players evolve a Metang to Metagross during the celebration, they can unlock the previously Community Day-exclusive move Meteor Mash.

Unlike with the Sinnoh Celebration, there will also be Timed Research for the event. Catch two Kyogre and Groudon to earn 10 Candy for each and catch 30 Pokémon to get 30 Poké Balls.

If you manage to finish all of the Timed Research, you’ll be able to encounter a Rayquaza that knows Hurricane, along with getting 3,000 XP and a Silver Pinap Berry. This Rayquaza can be shiny, too.

A free bundle featuring three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the in-game shop from Jan. 19 to 25.

You can participate in the Hoenn Celebration event from Jan. 19 to 24. The Johto Celebration event will run from Jan. 26 to 31, leading into Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto in February.