Pokémon Go’s Halloween event begins on Oct. 23

The details for Pokémon Go’s Halloween event are finally here, and as promised, there will be plenty of new spooky Pokémon to capture and rewards to claim.

As always, Ghost-type Pokémon will be spawning more frequently from Oct. 23 to Nov. 3. Gengar and Sabelye will both have special costumes and Galarian Yamask will be appearing for the first time.

Costumed Gengar will be seen in raids, while costumed Sableye will be popping up in the wild. You’ll need to complete the Halloween 2020 Special Research, A Spooky Message Unmasked, to encounter Galarian Yamask.

Spiritomb is also returning to the game. Players will need to finish certain Field Research tasks or the Special Research to run into the holder of 108 spirits.

If you completed the Mega Buddy Challenge Timed Research from last month, you’ll have access to more exclusive Timed Research that will reward Gengar Mega Energy. Mega Gengar will be joining the Mega Raid pool during the event too and Darkrai will be featured as the five-star raid boss.

Halloween-themed Field Research tasks, new spooky items like a Pikachu Mask and Gengar Onesie, and event-exclusive boxes are also being added. If you take a Snapshot during the event, you might be in for a spooky surprise. And throughout the Halloween event, you’ll get double Capture and Transfer Candy.

On top of the event changes, there will be an Alolan Marowak Raid Day on Oct. 31, a Catch Mastery: Ghost Day on Oct. 25 with exclusive Timed Research, and a Battle League: Halloween Cup running from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3. Only Poison, Bug, Ghost, Dark, and Fairy-types can be used in the Battle League: Halloween Cup and you can encounter costumed Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle during that time.

The Pokémon Go Halloween event kicks off on Oct. 23 at 8pm CT, so get ready to deal with all of the arriving specters.