Pokémon Go’s 2021 Lunar New Year event begins Feb. 9

The celebration of the Year of the Ox will start soon.

Pokémon Go is getting ready to celebrate the Year of the Ox and the rewards will have players swimming in fortune.

This special Lunar New Year event starts on Feb. 9 and fittingly features Pokémon’s resident ox: the Wild Bull Pokémon, Tauros. Players will be able to encounter Tauros through Timed Research and can even encounter the shiny form of this Normal-type Pokémon.

Serebii Update: The Lunar New Year event has been announced for Pokémon GO. Runs from February 9th through February 14th. Introduces Mega Gyarados into the game. Details being added @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/BB73h4Y1HD — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) February 2, 2021

Like previous Lunar New Year events, many red Pokémon will appear in the wild throughout the duration of this celebration. Pokémon such as Tepig, Magmar, and Krabby will have increased rates of appearing, as well as Gyarados—who, for the first time, can be encountered in its shiny form.

That’s not the only good news about Gyarados, though. Mega Gyarados is making its debut in Mega Raids alongside this event. This Water/Dark-type Mega Evolution makes the fearsome Pokémon even more powerful but will only be around until Feb. 20.

The raid lineup for this event includes Meditite, Carvanah, Duskull, Skorupi, and Darumaka in one-star raids. Three-star raids will feature Miltank, Octillery, Blaziken, Camerupt, and Absol. Latios and Latias will be returning to five-star raids until Feb. 20, so don’t miss your chance to catch the Eon Pokémon and possibly encounter their shiny forms.

New Field Research will be made available featuring Kantonian Meowth, Alolan Meowth, Galarian Meowth, Meditite, and Miltank. Players will also be able to find Pokémon that represent animals in the Chinese zodiac in five-kilometer eggs: Rattata, Ekans, Mankey, Ponyta, Mareep, Houndour, Miltank, Torchic, Bagon, Buneary, Tepig, and Litleo.

Luck is in the air with various increased rates to obtain Lucky Pokémon and become Lucky Friends. Battling, sending gifts, and doing raids with friends during the event will have a higher chance of making you Lucky Friends. Trading will increase this opportunity as well and is more likely to turn your Pokémon into a Lucky Pokémon. These lucky bonuses will only be available during this event.

Other perks coming with this celebration of the Year of the Ox include increased Poké Balls through gifts and a temporary trading range increase to 40 kilometers.

Pokémon Go’s 2021 Lunar New Year event will end on Feb. 14, so reap the rewards of this celebration of luck and fortune before it concludes.