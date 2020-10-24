Pokémon Go’s 2020 Halloween event is live

It is time to trick and treat with some of your favorite Ghost-type as Pokémon Go’s 2020 Halloween event is now live.

From now until Nov. 3, players can encounter Ghost-type Pokémon will be spawning more frequently, including Gengar and Sabelye with special costumes and Galarian Yamask, which will be appearing for the first time.

Costumed Gengar will be seen in raids, costumed Sableye will appear in the wild, and to capture a Galarian Yamask, you will need to complete the Halloween 2020 Special Research, A Spooky Message Unmasked. Spiritomb will also be a special encounter if you can find it while doing Field and Special Research.

If you completed the Mega Buddy Challenge Timed Research from last month, you’ll have access to more exclusive Timed Research that will reward Gengar Mega Energy. Mega Gengar will be joining the Mega Raid pool during the event too and Darkrai will be featured as the five-star raid boss.

Halloween-themed Field Research tasks, new spooky items like a Pikachu Mask and Gengar Onesie, and event-exclusive boxes are also available to obtain now. And throughout the entire event, you get double Capture and Transfer Candy.

A special Alolan Marowak Raid Day will also be taking place on Oct. 31 and a Catch Mastery: Ghost Day is set for Oct. 25 with exclusive Timed Research. The Go Battle League will also have a Halloween Cup running from Oct. 26 to Nov. 3 where only Poison, Bug, Ghost, Dark, and Fairy-types can be used. Costumed Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle will be just some of the treats you can earn by competing in that.

Enjoy the spooky season while it lasts, because all of the specters and extra goodies will vanish on Nov. 3.