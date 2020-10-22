Pokémon Go will have a Day of the Dead event on Nov. 1 in Latin America

Niantic has been leaning into region-exclusive events a lot more over the last few months. The latest example of this is a Day of the Dead event that will only be taking place in Latin America.

The Day of the Dead event will run on Nov. 1 and 2 with boosted spawns for specific Pokémon that have some connection to important parts of the holiday’s origins, Niantic announced today.

For players in Latin America during this time, Cubone, Sunflora, Roselia, Cacnea, Duskull, and Litwick are more likely to appear in the wild. Using Incense will also give trainers a higher chance of attracting Gastly, Misdreavus, Absol, Shuppet, Duskull, Drifloon, and Litwick.

Special Field Research will be available for extra encounters with Marowak, Alolan Marowak, Murkrow, and Duskull. Players can also take a Snapshot for a surprise, likely another encounter with a rare Pokémon.

As another bonus, Poffins will be available as rewards for the Go Battle League to pay homage to Pan de Muerto, a traditional food made leading up to the Day of the Dead. A special box featuring Incense, Poffins, Star Pieces, and Remote Raid Passes will also be available in the in-game shop.

The event will run from Nov. 1 at 10am to Nov. 2 at 11:59pm local time.