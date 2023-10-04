Pokémon Go trainer just completed one of the game’s most absurd living dex challenges

Gotta catch 'em all!

All Vivillion Regions avaliable in game
Image via Niantic

Across the years, Pokémon Go has posed some tough challenges to its players. But one of the hardest remains to complete a living dex. One involves catching a Vivillion variant with a male and female specimen for each region, and one player just did it.

In a Reddit thread dated Oct. 3, u/RealCasually showed off their collection of Scatterbugs, Spewpas, and Vivillons from all regions, with both female and male gender for every one of them, which is truly impressive.

5800+ Scatterbug candies & 10 months later, I finally have a complete Scatterbug Evolutionary line with a Male and Female for each region!
byu/RealCasually inpokemongo

To complete this challenge, the player must collect postcards from different regions enclosed with gifts from friends. So it is impossible to complete if you don’t have friends or Pokémon Go players ready to send you one from different parts of the globe. 

Vivillons have different patterns depending on the region they come from. As of now, there are Archipelago, Continental, Elegant, Garden, High Plains, Icy Snow, Jungle, Marine, Meadow, Modern, Monsoon, Ocean, Polar, River, Sandstorm, Savanna, Sun, and Tundra patterns available. What u/RealCasually did, collecting them all, with a male and female specimen each, is truly an astonishing feat. 

Other users were left amazed and congratulated the proud collector on their feat. Some of them claimed they were unable to collect even one Vivillon. Among the comments filled with praise and those seeking advice, some noticed how many different approaches to the game exist.

Related
Pokemon Go player shares what it’s like to play in Earth’s most isolated place
All Pokemon Go Fest 2023: New York City Special Research tasks and rewards

You can collect different Pokémon types or focus on gathering the same kind of Pokémon but with all the different variations and subspecies. These approaches only add to players’ various challenges in Pokémon Go.

This is a testament to how far Pokémon Go has come since its initial release, with the diverse number of playthroughs that its community can concoct to continue to retain existing players and attract new ones.

About the author
Elmaz Sabovic

Freelance Writer at Dot Esports. Covering AAA releases, indie games, and esports. Fell in love with video games at age 7, and never been the same since.

More Stories by Elmaz Sabovic