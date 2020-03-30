Pokémon Go to open raids from home during coronavirus pandemic

Niantic will continue to change the core foundation of Pokémon Go while the coronavirus pandemic keeps players inside. The developer is working to enable players to participate in raids from home, Niantic announced today.

There are no details listed about how or when this change will happen, but the blog post from Niantic founder John Hanke laid out that the company will be reimagining several aspects for all of its games moving forward.

Fans have been asking for this for weeks, trying to get Niantic to put more Pokémon in the Go Battle League as reward encounters instead of exclusive raid bosses during the pandemic so more players can stay at home. It appears that all of those concerns were heard and are now culminating in one of the biggest changes the game has seen since the addition of competitive PvP.

Previously, Niantic removed the walking requirements for the Battle League, introduced discounted items in the shop, and increased storage capacities for all trainers. These were all steps to try to keep players safe in the current health climate while also providing them with a way to continue to play Pokémon Go.

Numbers have actually increased for the game since the pandemic began, making more than $23 million in the last week and continuing to climb. This makes it apparent that the changes are working and more players are picking up the game despite the outdoor aspect being removed temporarily.

“In areas where it is permitted by local authorities, outdoor walks, practiced with proper social distancing, will continue to be a great way to contribute to physical and mental well being and you’ll still be able to play our games while you do that,” Hanke said. “The changes we are making offer an alternative when that’s not possible. We look forward to the day when we can return to the familiar places we dream about and once again safely play together with family and friends. When the world is ready for that, we’ll be ready too.”

The blog post also says that Niantic is working on a new type of Pokémon Go Fest that will be announced in the near future. This could mean that a special ticketed event will be hosted completely remotely, letting players reap the benefits without having to leave their homes.