Pokémon Go Throwback Challenge event dates and times

The Pokémon Go Throwback Challenge event will span more than a month, which means players are going to need to remember some key dates and times.

There are four different individual events with Timed Research Tasks, and players that can complete all of them will have a chance to become a Throwback Challenge champion.

Whether your journey with Pokémon began in 1996 with Pokémon Red and Pokémon Blue or in 2016 with Pokémon GO, let’s celebrate our collective Pokémon journeys together throughout the month of May! Learn more: https://t.co/dcnLLxoJos pic.twitter.com/xDLPNizRSK — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 28, 2020

Starting on May 1, each week will bring themed Research Tasks set to emulate various memorable moments and characters from the first four generations of Pokémon games. Starting with Kanto and going through Sinnoh, players will be able to encounter rare Pokémon from every region.

Players will want to work on completing all four sets. As a reward for doing so, they’ll earn five extra Rare Candies and reward encounters with Galarian Meowth, Galarian Stunfisk, and Genesect. This is the first instance of Galar Pokémon appearing in Pokémon Go, so keep track of all of your tasks.

Here are all of the dates and start times for each region’s Timed Research.

Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto – May 1 to 8 (1pm local time)

Throwback Challenge 2020: Johto Timed Research – May 8 to 15 (1pm local time)

Throwback Challenge 2020: Hoenn Timed Research – May 15 to 22 (1pm local time)

Throwback Challenge 2020: Sinnoh Timed Research – May 22 to 29 (1pm local time)

Throwback Challenge Champion 2020 Special Research unlock and event – June 3 to 8 (1pm local time)

For each specific region, new Pokémon will be added into the seven km egg group, a Pikachu with a special hat accessory will be available, and Pokémon specific to the active region will spawn more frequently and appear in raids.

Throwback Challenge 2020: Kanto kicks off the event on May 1 at 1pm in players’ local times, so get ready to start grinding out the Timed Research.