Pokémon Go Sunkern Spotlight Hour bonuses and times

The second Pokémon Go Spotlight Hour of May is going to focus on the Seed Pokémon, Sunkern. This will continue the theme of Johto natives getting a little extra attention.

This will also be the second Spotlight Hour to combine the usual rewards with the Mystery Bonus Hour into a single weekly event that gives players a chance to grind some XP.

Remember, Trainers! On May 12 at 6 p.m. local time, Sunkern will be in the spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for catching Pokémon. pic.twitter.com/KgfJOS1nKn — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) May 12, 2020

From 6 to 7pm local time on May 12, Sunkern will spawn more frequently in the wild, while the hourly bonus will provide double Catch XP. This also means you’ll be more likely to encounter a shiny Sunkern during the Spotlight Hour.

Heading into the event, you’ll want to stock up on Poké Balls and various Berries to make the most out of the time you’re given. Because of the double Catch XP, the Spotlight Hour is a great time to use a Lucky Egg to get an even bigger boost.

And in a rare occurrence, the next two Spotlight Hours have also been revealed ahead of time along with the Bonus Hour boosts that will accompany them.

On May 19, players can capture Poochyena and earn double Catch Candy on all Pokémon captured during the event. Meanwhile, the final Spotlight Hour of the month will be Bronzor on May 26, which will offer double Transfer Candy while active.

Get ready to catch your fill of Sunkern, but don’t just focus on the Grass-type. The Catch XP boost will apply to every Pokémon you can capture during the Spotlight Hour. Make sure your item supplies are stocked and you can get some grinding done when the Sunkern Spotlight begins at 6pm local time on May 12.