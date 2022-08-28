Pokémon Go Season of Light begins Sept. 1, teases Solgaleo and Lunala

From providing to absorbing light, who knows what might happen this season.

At the conclusion of the Pokémon Go Fest: Finale 2022 event, Niantic revealed some information about the next season of content coming to the game, along with teasing the arrival of Solgaleo and Lunala.

Running from Sept. 1 to Dec. 1, players will experience the Season of Light, which will seemingly heavily play into elements of Sun and Moon, along with additional lore from Generation VI Pokémon games.

No official information about the next season outside of the name and overall dates was shared, but there were some very obvious hints included in the trailer.

The biggest hint came from space-themed silhouettes of Cosmog and Cosmoem. That led to a moment of particular shaped playing out using the sun and moon, representing Solgaleo and Lunala—with their in-game cries playing out in the background too.

With a name like the Season of Light, players can expect the inclusion of Solgaleo and Lunala, along with their pre-evolutions. But if Pokémon Go will use that season title to its fullest, it likely means that Necrozma will appear in some big event to ensure all three members of the Light Trio are present. That doesn’t mean the fusion variants Dusk Mane Necrozma, Dawn Wings Necrozma, or even Ultra Necrozma will appear anytime soon.

More details about the Season of Light, including a rough event schedule, teases for new content, and more should be shared in the coming days.