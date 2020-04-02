Pokémon Go put Spring Style shirts into the game for players to unlock

Pokémon Go is putting in a little seasonal flair with a few Spring Style shirts from the Pokémon Shirts line into the game for players to unlock and add to their wardrobe.

The four available designs around Ledyba, Skiploom, Smoochum, and Unown representing Pokémon from Pokémon Gold and Silver as Original Stitch prepares to launch their Second Generation line of shirts for the brand.

Trainers, new Pokémon Shirts avatar items have arrived in the in-game shop! https://t.co/nhhIFrFxWn pic.twitter.com/s7DPTOyYSj — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 1, 2020

This is not the first time Pokémon Shirts have been added into the game, as around the launch of the original 151 collection last October, four shirts themed after Snorlax, Lickitung, Vileplume, and Magikarp were added into the Style Shop.

Image via Niantic

Like with the previous collaboration, there are no restrictions on when players can get new cosmetics, and they will also cost 200 PokéCoins just like the last line. All you need to do is enter the Style Shop in Pokémon Go and purchase them to add them to your inventory.

It is unclear if Niantic plans on bringing more of the new Pokémon Shirts line to the game as a way to cross-promote for another Pokémon brand, but it looks like players can expect to get at least four new designs whenever a new region is added to the list.

Physical Pokémon Shirt merchandise is available in several countries and currently incorporates all of the original 151 Pokémon from Red and Blue, and will soon incorporate a select few Johto Pokémon like the three starters, Pichu, and Quagsire. The four designs available now in Pokémon Go are also going to be included in that initial launch.