Pokémon Go players feel ‘punished’ by Niantic’s efforts to apologize for Remote Raid event issue

Niantic’s latest make-up Pokémon Go raid event for Lake Trio due to an accidental Shiny rate tweak received negative reactions from players, who say they feel “punished” by the compensation attempt.

The Lake Trio returned to Pokémon Go‘s five-star raids throughout June 10’s weekend to offer more chances to catch them, as well as their Shiny variants, after players discovered Shiny rates were significantly lowered in the previous event, on June 8. The community’s response seemingly wasn’t what Niantic hoped for, however, as the make-up event backfired on the developer.

Players have been complaining on social media that the event overlapped with Shadow Articuno raids, which took away a number of those raids to replace them for Lake Trio ones.

“Honestly not really sure if this raid day was for make good event or one to punish players,” a user tweeted. Many others shared photos of their game menu showing nothing but Lake Trio raids in their area, preventing them from enjoy the Shadow Articuno event.

What the f…. is this?!! I didn't ask for a Mesprit raidday of 6 f…. hours!!! I wanted to do Shadow Articuno, since only 3 Articunos were popping in my local area the entire day of Saturday. And now this!! 😭@NianticHelp couldn't you have done it on a weekday?!?! And less !! pic.twitter.com/ELIMI1xOWQ — Diskolydia 🇩🇰 Valor ❤ (@Diskolydia) June 11, 2023

Instead of a split on half five-star raids between Lake Trio species and Shadow Articuno, some players appeared not to get any of the latter around them, which stirred controversy. Now that the event has ended, Niantic has yet to react to the community’s backlash.

Meanwhile, players will be able to discover yet another event next weekend. The Solstice Horizons and Team Go Rocket Takeover event will kick off on June 16 and will end on June 25.

