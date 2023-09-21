Pokémon Go players claim Niantic are ‘scamming’ them by turning off Unown Shinys in raids

Players can farm for as long as they want, they won't get Shiny Unowns.

Psychic Spectacular event started on Sept. 20 in Pokémon Go, and players claim the developer is “scamming” them by unexpectedly turning off shiny versions for the event.

In a Reddit thread from Sept. 20, players criticized the developer for turning off Unown shiny versions for the event, since many players wouldn’t notice or would be confused as they were activated only weeks ago.

“Keeping the shinies turned off will just disappoint more people and mislead others who think they are raiding for a shiny when they have no chance of getting it,” the author wrote in the thread.

Players massively upvoted the thread and agreed that even though the developer has mentioned Unown shiny versions were turned off with the Psychic Spectacular event, many players wouldn’t be aware of that.

Some users have suggested features to notify more players there aren’t any Shiny Unowns in Raids so that they don’t farm those in mistaken hopes of getting one.

“An easy solution to this would be for Niantic to include the shiny indicator symbol or some text on the raid entry screen if the raid is shiny eligible,” wrote the top-voted comment.

Generally, players agreed they needed more prompts in the game rather than having to look outside Pokémon Go to get the information they needed regarding events and updates.

The Psychic Spectacular event will end on Sept. 25. Meanwhile, players can complete a time-limited Research to get a Pokémon encounter, Pokéballs, and an Egg Incubator.

