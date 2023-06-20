Pokémon Go players beg Niantic to bring key changes to Solstice event amid night spawn discourse

Pokémon Go players are begging Niantic to adjust the Solstice Horizons, which kicked off on June 16, amid general dissatisfaction with the timing of the event requirements.

First, some players complained on social media about not being able to enjoy half of the game’s content, which requires them to play two hours after sunset or two hours before sunrise in their time zone. The event’s Collection challenge and some Research tasks ask to catch Pokémon species that saw their spawn rate increased only at night.

“Night time tasks are impractical because of late sunsets during summer. Happy if timing is adjusted to be less realistic,” suggested a player.

Sorry but @NianticHelp @PokemonGoApp can you sort out the timings for this Solstice event please!! We can’t be waiting until midnight for the night time spawns, some of us need sleep 😂 #PokemonGO #SolsticeHorizons — Liz (@Liz_487) June 16, 2023

The Solstice Horizons event includes exclusive raids and challenges revolving around sunrise and sunset times. In addition, wild spawn rates are adjusted from daytime to night-time. They switch two hours after sunset and before sunrise.

“So I can catch nighttime Pokémon for the solstice event starting at 1:42 am until 6:20 am,” wrote a disappointed player. Many players from Nordic countries, such as Sweden and Finland, complained about the same issue. If you live too far North then you only get a few hours of night, so trimming four hours seems excessive.

Please consider reverting the incense effectiveness while stationary bonus. I don’t want to go outside at night. LMAO — Trea✦sure💎¹⁰ (@Princevader48) June 14, 2023

In addition, players begged Niantic to add stationary bonuses during night-time to allow players to enjoy the event’s content without requiring them to play outside during that time. The night is unsafe for a lot of people, especially women and kids, so allowing them to stay indoors would be beneficial.

Under the official event’s tweet, numerous players also reported not getting night-time spawns at the excepted time, but it’s unclear whether the bug is widespread or if it’s related to the two-hour delay between sunset and spawn adjustments.

The Solstice Horizons event will last until June, 25 at 8pm local time, and more Field Research tasks are expected to be added to encounter Fomantis, among other rewards. Niantic has yet to mention changes on night-time adjustments before the event ends.

