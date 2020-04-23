Pokémon Go make-up Go Battle Day: Marill event will take place on April 26

Niantic has officially set the date for the make-up Go Battle Day: Marill event that will let players get some nice rewards after some bugs impacted the original event.

On April 26, Marill will appear as a reward encounter for players battling in the Battle League, and everyone will have two additional sets to use in the competition.

On April 26th, the make-up GO Battle Day: Marill event will happen across Europe. Marill will again appear as a reward encounter. Two additional #GOBattle League sets will also be available globally. pic.twitter.com/CBHKQkrxNc — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 22, 2020

That means players will be able to capture several Marill and earn double Stardust for each one they catch. Marill will appear as a guaranteed Basic Reward after your first and third wins and trainers with a Premium Battle Pass will get a guaranteed Marill encounter after every win as a Premium Reward. All other rewards, including the Pikachu Libre encounter at Rank 10, will stay the same.

From 12am to 11:59pm local time on April 26, players can also play an additional two sets of Battle League battles. This makes the total number of battles a player can compete in, not counting the new loss stipulation, 35 on the day, which is perfect for grinding up some ranks and earning some nice rewards.

The original Go Battle Day: Marill was hit with a bug that would not let players claim their rewards after each Battle League match. The only way for players to get their rewards was by closing out of the app entirely and relaunching it.

No rewards were lost because of it, but it kept players from really taking advantage of the extra sets provided that day to help grind out some rewards.

An official time slot for the Marill rewards in the Battle League has not been announced yet, but based on the previous attempt at running the event, it will probably be from 11am to 2pm local time.