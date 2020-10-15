Pokémon Go is partnering with Grubhub for a Special Weekend event on Nov. 8

If you thought Pokémon Go was going to slow down with the weird partnership events, you were wrong. A new Special Weekend in collaboration with online takeout ordering and delivery platform Grubhub was announced today.

This event will only last one day from 11am to 2pm local time on Nov. 8, offering players in-game rewards for trying Grubhub+ for free.

From now until Oct. 28, any Pokémon Go players who sign up for a Grubhub+ trial or are already a member will receive a Special Weekend ticket that can be redeemed on Nov. 8. This will give them access to exclusive Timed Research, increased specific Pokémon spawns, and more.

Here are some of the benefits that players will receive for participating in the Special Weekend.

Incense will attract Bulbasaur, Charizard, Squirtle, Pikachu, Unown G, Unown H, Sableye, Minccino, Patrat, and Ferroseed. Shiny Ferroseed will also be available.

Event exclusive Timed Research will reward players with encounters with Chansey, Mawile, Spoink, Bronzor, Gible, Sewaddle, and other prizes like Incense and Charizard Mega Energy.

Trainers will also receive an exclusive medal when they redeem their ticket on the Niantic Redemption portal.

You can learn more about the event and sign up for an applicable Grubhub+ trial on the official Grubhub website. More details about the Special Weekend will be revealed closer to Nov. 8, but you only have until Oct. 28 to claim your ticket—and it’s only active in North America.