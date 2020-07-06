Pokémon Go is on pace to have its most lucrative year

Pokémon Go is on pace to have its best year of player spending, according to a new report by Sensor Tower.

In the first half of 2020, Pokémon Go has generated $445.3 million, which puts it on pace to “match or even exceed the record spending it saw in 2019” when it generated $905 million globally.

Image via Sensor Tower

This has been the best first half-year in player spending for Pokémon Go, surpassing last year’s $399 million. This year’s spending is up 12 percent overall, according to the report.

Previously, the game’s best overall year was 2016, when it generated $832.5 million in just six months after its initial launch in July of that year.

Pokémon Go is still hugely popular in the U.S., despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Since its launch four years ago, the U.S. has generated $1.3 billion for the game, which is 35.4 percent of overall player spending.

Player spending could surge as many areas around the world come out of lockdown, according to the report.