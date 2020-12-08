Pokémon Go is currently down

Pokémon Go players may currently be experiencing issues when trying to launch the game, as there appears to be an issue with players logging in or accessing the app at all.

Niantic is currently looking into the problem, which many players say might have spawned from so many users trying to activate Incense in order to attract the new Kalos native Pokémon like Froakie, Fennekin, and Chespin.

Trainers, we’re investigating the current downtime in the app. We apologize for the inconvenience, and will update here when we have more information. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) December 8, 2020

This outage has been reported dozens of times and appears to be occurring worldwide based on comments from users on the Pokémon Go subreddit. The first reports of a problem popping up came in at about 6:30pm CT.

Niantic will likely offer some form of refund for players who were using their Incense to try and capture Froakie tonight, though some players might need to file a support ticket and reach out to Niantic Support on Twitter if they lost other items during this outage.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.