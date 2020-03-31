Pokémon Go Gym interaction distance temporarily doubled

Another huge change for Pokémon Go players was introduced today. Niantic has doubled the distance for Gym interaction to try to further promote social distancing for its player base that’s still active outside.

This is a half-measure toward either disabling the Gym battle system or somehow letting players group up and participate in them online, but it’s a massive step in the right direction to protect player health.

The distance from which you can interact with Gyms has been temporarily doubled, allowing you to be farther from Gyms and other Trainers as you challenge Raid Bosses. Learn more: https://t.co/Y9sa8WDIPf pic.twitter.com/sxXhBnuKy9 — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 31, 2020

Niantic made this announcement just a day after telling players they would be able to experience Raid Battles from home. But since that new system is being developed, the team decided to do this, too. The developers hope that this change will let players who still go out and play Pokémon Go on walks or other trips outside of their home during the current health climate will now be able to stay further away from other players who also want to battle a Gym.

This distance change will also allow players who are passing a Gym to spin the Photo Discs in each location at that doubled distance. The temporary distance shift doesn’t apply to normal PokéStops at the moment, but it could be added as an additional feature in the future.

The Go Battle League, Raids, and Gym battles have now all been changed over the last few weeks, making it so Pokémon Go’s core gameplay is now significantly different then it was prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

More changes are also going to be added in the coming weeks while Niantic continues to prioritize changes that make the game safer for its players during the coronavirus outbreak.