Pokémon Go: From A to Zygarde Special Research tasks and rewards

One of the most exciting debuts in Pokémon Go this season has to be Zygarde, the Order Pokémon. The Gen VI Legendary will be appearing for the first time in the handheld game during the Blazing New Trails event, alongside a new Special Research story from July 21 at 10am to July 24 at 8pm, local time.
The event is also introducing the Routes feature where you can either create your own unique paths while playing the game or follow ones made by other players. Niantic cleverly tied this feature into the Special Research story as well as finding the mysterious Zygarde Cells, so you’ll be able to enjoy the new Routes while working toward obtaining Zygarde.
For your first opportunity to catch it, you’ll of course need to work through the From A to Zygarde Special Research tasks. Thankfully, the Research is completely free this time around with six pages of tasks to keep you busy.
Tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go: From A to Zygarde Special Research
From A to Zygarde Special Research page one
- Walk one km
- Five Pinap Berries
- Catch 10 Pokémon
- Five Potions
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon
- Five Poké Balls
Total Reward: 500 Stardust
From A to Zygarde Special Research page two
- Make five Great Throws
- 10 Razz Berries
- Power up Pokémon five times
- 10 Nanab Berries
- Hatch an Egg
- 10 Poké Balls
Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust
From A to Zygarde Special Research page three
- Claim Reward!
- 10 Great Balls
- Claim Reward!
- 10 Super Potions
- Claim Reward!
- 1,000 Stardust
Total Reward: Zygarde (10 percent Forme) encounter and a Zygarde Cube
From A to Zygarde Special Research page four
- Follow three Routes
- One Incense
- Catch 20 Pokémon while following Routes
- Three Revives
- Find a Zygarde Cell
- Five Ultra Balls
Total Reward: 1,000 XP and 1,000 Stardust
From A to Zygarde Special Research page five
- Use an Incense while following a Route
- 15 Great Balls
- Earn three Candies walking with your buddy
- 1,500 Stardust
- Follow five Routes
- 10 Ultra Balls
Total Rewards: 2,000 XP
From A to Zygarde Special Research page six
- Claim Reward!
- One Star Piece
- Claim Reward!
- 2,000 XP
- Claim Reward!
- One Golden Razz Berry
Total Reward: 2,500 XP and 2,500 Stardust
