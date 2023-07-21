Pokémon Go: From A to Zygarde Special Research tasks and rewards

One of the most exciting debuts in Pokémon Go this season has to be Zygarde, the Order Pokémon. The Gen VI Legendary will be appearing for the first time in the handheld game during the Blazing New Trails event, alongside a new Special Research story from July 21 at 10am to July 24 at 8pm, local time.

The event is also introducing the Routes feature where you can either create your own unique paths while playing the game or follow ones made by other players. Niantic cleverly tied this feature into the Special Research story as well as finding the mysterious Zygarde Cells, so you’ll be able to enjoy the new Routes while working toward obtaining Zygarde.

For your first opportunity to catch it, you’ll of course need to work through the From A to Zygarde Special Research tasks. Thankfully, the Research is completely free this time around with six pages of tasks to keep you busy.

Tasks and rewards for Pokémon Go: From A to Zygarde Special Research

From A to Zygarde Special Research page one

Walk one km Five Pinap Berries

Catch 10 Pokémon Five Potions

Use five Berries to help catch Pokémon Five Poké Balls



Total Reward: 500 Stardust

From A to Zygarde Special Research page two

Make five Great Throws

10 Razz Berries

Power up Pokémon five times

10 Nanab Berries

Hatch an Egg

10 Poké Balls

Total Reward: 1,000 Stardust

From A to Zygarde Special Research page three

Claim Reward! 10 Great Balls

Claim Reward! 10 Super Potions

Claim Reward! 1,000 Stardust



Total Reward: Zygarde (10 percent Forme) encounter and a Zygarde Cube

From A to Zygarde Special Research page four

Follow three Routes One Incense

Catch 20 Pokémon while following Routes Three Revives

Find a Zygarde Cell Five Ultra Balls



Total Reward: 1,000 XP and 1,000 Stardust

From A to Zygarde Special Research page five

Use an Incense while following a Route 15 Great Balls

Earn three Candies walking with your buddy 1,500 Stardust

Follow five Routes 10 Ultra Balls



Total Rewards: 2,000 XP

From A to Zygarde Special Research page six

Claim Reward! One Star Piece

Claim Reward! 2,000 XP

Claim Reward! One Golden Razz Berry



Total Reward: 2,500 XP and 2,500 Stardust

