Pokémon Go fans bemoan recent wild Pokémon spawns that no one wants

Unless you’re just starting to play Pokémon Go, wild spawns are likely to be at the bottom of your to-do list. Considering the game heavily revolves around events now, the state of wild spawns was recently brought to the community’s attention on Reddit.

With most spawn-related events lasting mere hours, Pokémon Go fans shared their frustration of running into wild spawns that don’t even make them click on their screens.

Pokémon Go’s Pokédex grew immensely over the years, and it’s almost impossible to feature them in the game simultaneously. To keep things in perspective, Niantic rotates around different bunches of Pokémon in the form of events.

While some events last hours, others that affect the wild spawns may last for a month. When this is the case, players can run into events that feature no Pokémon of interest to them.

It doesn’t have to be the case for all the trainers, however. Some trainers reported that they were satisfied with the current rotation. Others noted that the Egg spawns disappointed them more than wild spawns. The varying opinions showcase how difficult it’s to satisfy all parties at this stage of the game since it’s incredibly challenging to offer a great level of variety in spawns.

The circle of life for Pokémon Go’s wild spawns means that some players might sit out a rotation while others benefit from it. From shiny hunts to collecting candy, various aspects can increase the effectiveness of spawn, and if you look hard enough, you can salvage the most out of each rotation.