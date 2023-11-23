Pokémon Go fans are worried Party Play was the ‘huge new feature’ Steranka hinted at earlier this year

Was it Party Play or Routes? Either way, it seems that ship has sailed.

Pokémon Go fans are worried that the new feature hinted at by producer Michael Steranka for this year has already been rolled out. 2023 is soon coming to an end and three major features have joined the game since, but players are left wanting more.

In a Reddit thread from Nov. 22, players shared their concerns on what could be coming to Pokémon Go—or, more specifically, what may not. “So were parties the ‘huge new feature’ Michael Steranka hinted at earlier this year?” read the thread’s title. “If so, that’s just super underwhelming. The new feature is just another way to force group play on people who don’t want it,” the author wrote.

As the thread’s author said, Steranka hinted at huge things coming to the game. In an interview with Eurogamer in the summer, he said a “blockbuster slate” of features was coming soon to Pokémon Go.

There were several major features that were added to the AR game since then, so Party Play isn’t the only thing Steranka may have been referring to in his interview earlier this year. In July, Niantic introduced Showcases and Routes to the game.

Showcases are a new way for players to compete with the Pokémon they caught based on their size and other elements. Routes is a feature that allows players to follow predetermined paths to get Zygarde Cells and other rewards.

The latter was subject to controversy since its introduction, however, as players complained about the approval process that let poor quality Routes be added or punished players who submitted itineraries that didn’t end up being approved.

Party Play, too, was criticized by a part of the community. It requires physically playing the game with friends, which isn’t possible or wanted for some players, so locking some content away behind it has been complained about by them.

Generally, the game went through many significant changes this year. But they mostly favored in-person play, which left players focused on remote play wanting more. It’s unlikely the game will welcome more significant additions ahead of 2024, however.