Pokémon Go extends removal of walking and PokéCoin requirements for Battle League until May

Niantic is going to continue with its plans to help players play Pokémon Go from home during the coronavirus pandemic by extending the removal of walking and PokéCoin requirements for the Battle League through April.

This will mainly impact how often players can complete full sets of Battle League matches, along with some changes to Friendship level requirements for battles too.

Trainers, we are extending the removal of the walking and PokéCoin requirements in GO Battle League to unlock sets until May 1st. We may revisit the length of this extension as we near that date. Thank you for your understanding. https://t.co/KIc99rkIAV — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 9, 2020

Nothing will change for most players who have already been enjoying the lack of requirements to get into the Battle League, but for players who might want to pick the game back up during this period, it will make things easier for them.

The reintegration of walking and PokéCoin requirements for the Battle League is still likely to be months away as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Previously, players would be required to walk 5 km or pay a certain amount of PokéCoin to gain access. That has not been active since March when the developers first made the change, however.

And as a much-requested change to go along with that, Niantic is also letting players lower the Friendship level requirement so you can send battle invites to Trainers who are your Good Friends or Great Friends. This is down from the Ultra Friends and Best Friends requirement.