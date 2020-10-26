Pokémon Go crosses over with anime in new Animation Week 2020 event

The lines between the games and anime are blurring slowly.

Pokémon Go is going to have yet another special crossover event, this time to promote the ongoing iteration of the anime, Pokémon Journeys: The Series.

During this Animation Week 2020 event, players will be more likely to encounter Pokémon featured in Pokémon Journeys that have some form of ties to the main characters, Ash and Goh.

Animation Week will run from Nov. 6 to 12, with increased encounters for certain species, event-exclusive Timed Research inspired by the animated series’ storyline, and more. This includes World Cap Pikachu appearing in the wild, with the Shiny variant also available.

Ivysaur, Pinsir, Snorlax, and Golurk will be appearing in raids, with others like Bulbasaur, Exeggcute, Cubone, Scyther, Dratini, and Cyndaquil spawning more frequently in the wild. If you are lucky, you can run into a Shiny Cubone.

Pichu, Mantyke, Riolu, and Cubone will be hatching from 7km Eggs for the duration of the event, with a chance of hatching a Shiny Cubone from those too.

Goh might be appearing in any Snapshots you take while participating in the event and you can get avatar items inspired by his look in the series in the Style Shop for free.

As part of the event, Lugia will also be returning to five-star raids from Nov. 5 to 16 and it will know its signature move Aeroblast.