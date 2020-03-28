Pokémon Go Battle League shifts into Ultra League format

The first season of the Pokémon Go Battle League has now shifted into Ultra League format for the first time, meaning the level of difficulty will go up across the board for all players as the CP level rises.

This shift will last from March 28 to April 10, before swapping over to Master League, which will up the CP requirements even higher, putting no limit on how strong a Pokémon can be.

Attention, Trainers! The Ultra League round of #GOBattle League Season 1 has commenced! May the odds be in your favor! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/lZH5xeMMXJ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) March 27, 2020

To enter the Ultra League, all you need is three Pokémon with 1,500 CP or higher. This will unlock the League and make it so you can battle with any of you Pokémon that don’t exceed the max CP cap of 2,500.

Because of the coronavirus outbreak, trainers are no longer required to walk 3km to gain entry into the battles. You are still limited to five sets (or 25 battles) per day despite the other limitations being removed.

Each of those sets will be used to set your rank, whether through winning or losing. Each time you move up a rank you get a set of rewards that can even include an encounter with Legendary Pokémon like Cobalion and Tornadus.

Rank Requirement Rank 1 Starting Rank Rank 2 Compete in five matches Rank 3 Compete in 10 matches Rank 4 Compete in 15 matches Rank 5 Five matches won (after playing the first 15) Rank 6 10 additional matches won Rank 7 15 additional matches won Rank 8 Battle rating of at least 2,500 Rank 9 Battle rating of at least 3,000 Rank 10 Battle rating of at least 3,500

At the end of each battle, both trainers will get rewards even if they lost, there is a daily limit for receiving the rewards, but all of your battles will count towards medal progression and ranks. This stays consistent with each League, even if the prizes do change.

The Ultra League will be in rotation until April 10, so get your mid-level teams ready to battle and earn some nice rewards.