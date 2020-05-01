Pokémon Go Battle League Season 2 postponed due to technical issues

During testing for Pokémon Go’s Battle League Season 2, Niantic discovered several technical issues with the game and have decided to postpone it.

Instead of starting on May 1, the Great League launch for season two will be pushed until at least next week.

Trainers, we've identified a technical issue that needs to be addressed before we transition to Season 2 of GO Battle League. Due to this, we are delaying the start of Season 2. We will share more details on our official channels soon. Thanks for your patience and understanding. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 30, 2020

There is no official date for when the Battle League will fire back up since the developers have just now started working on whatever the technical issues are, but based on a now-deleted tweet, it appears that delay will be until May 7 or 8. The company did promise that it will keep players updated as soon as more news is available, so expect frequent news on the status of the delay.

Originally, the Great League was supposed to launch on May 1 and last until May 25 when the Ultra League would take over. With this delay, it is unclear how the remaining format dates will be impacted, or if Season Three will instead be pushed back from its planned July 6 start date to accommodate any changes.

Here is the previous schedule for Season Two, now updated with the uncertainty that surrounds the Great League launch.

Here is the full lineup of times and dates for Battle League Season Two, with Season 3 already having a confirmed start date of July 6. Every format swap will take place at 3pm CT on the final day of the competition.

Great League: Potentially May 8 to 25

Ultra League: May 25 to June 15

Master League and Premier Cup: June 15 to 29

Full Rotation (All Formats): June 29 to July 6

More information about the delay will be provided once Niantic fixes the technical issues and is confident that Battle League Season Two can be held without being negatively impacted by more bugs.