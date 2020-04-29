Pokémon Go Battle League Season 2 dates and times

Pokémon Go Battle League Season Two is going to turn the previous Battle League format into a much longer timeframe for each different League and its ranking period.

Starting with the Great League on May 1 and running until the end of the full rotation on July 6, Season Two is expanding on nearly every aspect of the original Battle League.

Instead of quick rotations lasting around a week, each individual format will run for nearly three weeks at a time. This will give each League a unique feel with time to stabilize different metas and fully utilize the new leaderboard rankings with a good period of time to pull from.

Not only that, but the first Battle League Cup is also being introduced for players who want to escape the use of Legendary and Mythical Pokémon in the Master League while still using the same ruleset. The Premier Cup will run at the same time as the Season 2 Master League rotation and during the full rotation at the end of the season.

Here is the full lineup of times and dates for Battle League Season 2, with Season 3 already having a confirmed start date of July 6. Every format swap will take place at 3pm CT on the final day of the competition.

Great League: May 1 to 25

Ultra League: May 25 to June 15

Master League and Premier Cup: June 15 to 29

Full Rotation (All Formats): June 29 to July 6

Only the full format rotation will last a week, giving all players one last chance to get their rank up and claim all of the seasonal rewards.

Battle League Season 2 begins on May 1 at 3pm CT with the Great League, so get ready to compete with your competitive teams.