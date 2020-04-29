Pokémon Go Battle League Season 2 begins on May 1

Pokémon Go players won’t have to wait long for the return of the Battle League. Season two will begin with the Great League on May 1.

Niantic introduced an updated schedule today that will make each League format a three-week event before moving onto the next set. It will even bring a second style of battling to the Master League called the Premier Cup.

Season 2 is coming! Here are some changes you can look forward to.



🥊 Longer league rounds

🥊 Trainer Battles initiated via QR Code.

🥊 Stunfisk and a new avatar pose as rank rewards.



Learn more: https://t.co/aKGyKExpCJ pic.twitter.com/cbwL9jYckF — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) April 29, 2020

Starting with the Great League on May 1 at 3pm CT, players will be able to battle it out with other trainers to try to make it onto the Battle League Leaderboard. You can earn seasonal rewards, like Elite Charged TM, if you reach Rank seven before the format changes.

Just like with season one, walking and PokéCoin requirements for the second season have been removed and won’t be added back until further notice. This also applies to season three, which is set to begin in early July following the conclusion of season two.

Pikachu Libre inspired avatar items are carrying over for another season, meaning you can still unlock them by reaching Rank seven. The Hoenn Champion Steven Stone will be the Rank 10 rewards again during season two. Likewise, Metagross and Pikachu Libre will continue to be guaranteed reward encounters when you reach Ranks one and 10.

Some slight changes have also been made for the next season. Players will now earn a Pokémon reward encounter after their third win on the basic rewards track or after their first win on the premium rewards track. The ranking system also requires more wins to reach Ranks four, five, six, and seven.

As for reward updates, trainers will now encounter Stunfisk starting at Rank four, Rufflet starting at Rank eight, and Scraggy starting at Rank nine. If you reach rank 10, you’ll earn a new avatar pose. Any trainer that finishes season two at Rank seven or higher will receive an Elite Fast TM rather than an Elite Charged TM.

Battle League season two will begin on May 1 at 3pm CT.